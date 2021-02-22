Today is Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, a Big Four freight train pulled into Urbana, its caboose perforated with gunshot after a failed attempt in Pekin to hijack the train and escape with the contents of four cars loaded with grain alcohol.
In 1971, Rep. Paul Stone, D-Sullivan, was appointed to a joint committee to seek all possible routes for Illinois under the new federal Railpax passenger system.
In 2006, school board members named Laura Taylor the new principal of Urbana High School beginning in the 2006-07 school year. Taylor, then the assistant principal, was to replace John Woodward, who was hired in 2002 and was retiring at the end of that school year. She taught for five years at Champaign's Columbia School before moving to Urbana High in the 2003-04 school year.