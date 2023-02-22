Today is Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, Champaign voters succeeded in retaining the commission form of the government. The vote was 2,203 to retain the commission form; 1,768 to switch to an aldermanic form of government.
In 1973, Illinois House Republicans sent President Richard Nixon a statement deploring the reported nomination by Sen. Charles Percy of a Democrat to fill a federal district court vacancy. The statement, signed by 46 of 89 House Republicans, asked Nixon to disregard Percy’s nomination of Prentice Marshall, a University of Illinois law professor, and instead appoint a Republican to the post.
In 2008, a Champaign County prosecutor dismissed murder charges against a man accused in a 1997 murder. Assistant State’s Attorney Steve Ziegler said that, until federal proceedings were resolved against his star witness who told a jury he falsely implicated Erick Johnson, 29, for the murder of Timothy “Lucky” Payton, he couldn’t prosecute Johnson.