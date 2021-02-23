Today is Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, legalized betting on horse races would be permitted in Illinois under a bill introduced by Sen. John Devir of Chicago. It would permit the use of automatic betting machines and the state receiving a share of the profits from admission to racetracks.
In 1971, the Champaign school board was again looking at closing two schools, Bondville and Lincoln, because it was “financially unfeasible” to keep operating them. The cost per pupil was highest at the two schools: $762 at Lincoln and $791 at Bondville.
In 2006, veteran Champaign City Council member Kathy Ennen announced that she planned to move to Southport, N.C., late that summer and would resign then from the council. Ennen, who had served nearly seven years as an at-large member, said her husband, Donald, had accepted a job in Southport as business and commercial director with Primary Energy, an Oak Brook-based power-generation company.