Today is Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the contract for construction of Mercy Hospital in Urbana was awarded to English Brothers for $118,000 (about $2 million in today’s dollars). The contractor was to begin construction as soon as materials arrived.
In 1972, the Champaign County Zoning Commission put the final touches on a proposed county zoning ordinance, just two weeks before it was to be presented to the county board of supervisors.
In 2007, University of Illinois basketball player Jamar Smith faced a maximum of 12 years in prison if convicted of charges he drove while drunk, injuring a teammate, and left the scene of an accident earlier that month. The 19-year-old Peoria man appeared in Champaign County Circuit Court to be arraigned on felony charges related to a Feb. 12 wreck that left Brian Carlwell, 19, severely injured with a concussion.