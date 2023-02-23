Today is Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, the Urbana Association of Commerce was offering to drive voters to the polls to vote on a $2.5 million bond issue to build hard roads. Twenty cars had been pledged, and organizers were hoping to get 20 more.
In 1973, bar-hopping, a popular Friday afternoon activity among University of Illinois students, was to be incorporated into a fundraising project for Gemini House and kickoff for Greek Week. Contestants in the Interfraternity Council-sponsored Beer Run would sprint the bar circuit as many times as possible in an hour, chugging one beer at each stop.
In 2008, Parkland College celebrated its first Hall of Fame class featuring P.J. Bowman, Russ Oliver, David Patrick, Joe Abbey, Jim Reed, Bob Abbuehl, the 1985-86 men’s basketball team and the 1999 women’s volleyball team.