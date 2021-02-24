Today is Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, steam heat, city water and electric lights all failed around 10 a.m. in Champaign as a result of a breaking of an electric wire at the Champaign power house. Street cars were not stopped because they were supplied with power from another source.
In 1971, “What do you do if you are a student and you are arrested?” a University of Illinois law student asked UI law Professor Prentice Marshall. “You don’t resist,” he said in a discussion about student rights.
In 2006, Champaign County’s mold-abatement bill for the new Champaign County Nursing Home stood at $1.4 million ($1.85 million in today’s dollars). How that bill will ultimately affect the $20 million ($26.4 million today) nursing home project wasn’t clear, but the project was to be finished and set to open in April, according to Champaign County Board Facilities Chairman Steve Beckett. County voters approved a $20 million bond issue in 2002 to pay for the project.