Today is Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, voters in Tolono approved, 269 to 133, a $65,000 bond issue (about $1.1 million in today’s dollars) for construction of a new high school in the village.
In 1972, Big Ten conference athletic directors were meeting to rule on the eligibility of two University of Minnesota basketball players who were given season suspensions for the role in a brawl with Ohio State. Under a federal court order, the directors had to reaffirm their suspensions of Corky Taylor and Ron Behagan or they would be permitted to rejoin the team.
In 2007, the answering machine beeped, and the message came through loud and clear: “You’re a dead man!” shouted the voice on the other end. A few messages later, another one. A woman screamed, “Go Hitler! Go Hitler! Go Hitler!” seven times in all, then yelled, “Exhume Hitler! Exhume Hitler!” Both messages were recorded at the home of Stephen Kaufman, a lightning rod for the anti-Chief movement for the previous decade. It was Feb. 16, the day the University of Illinois announced it would retire Chief Illiniwek.