Today is Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, a 21-year-old Urbana woman was killed and a 16-year-old girl seriously injured in a head-on collision on the west side of St. Joseph. None of the several young men in the other car was seriously hurt.
In 1973, Gov. Dan Walker was the headline speaker at a banquet in Champaign sponsored by the American Society of Civil Engineers and the Illinois Society of Professional Engineers. He charged that many Illinois highways were built for “crassly political reasons” and later answered viewers’ telephoned questions on a television program.
In 2008, a stone monument was unveiled at a dedication ceremony and open house at the 1544th Transportation Company’s Paris Armory in Paris. The monument was symbolic of the fortitude soldiers maintained through deployments in the Persian Gulf War and the war in Iraq, and also honors those who were killed in the line of duty.