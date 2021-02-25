Today is Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, totals struck in the county clerk’s office showed that Champaign County property taxes would be about $300,000 higher ($4 million in today’s dollars) that year than the previous one. Taxing districts were seeking $2.247 million ($30.9 million today), up from $1.951 million ($26.9 million) the previous year.
In 1971, the Salt Creek Defenders group said owners of 5,200 of the 17,000 acres that Illinois Power Co. needed to build a reservoir for its new power plant east of Clinton had pledged to cease further negotiations with the utility.
In 2006, a new Interstate 57 interchange at Curtis Road southwest of Champaign and bridge replacements on U.S. 45 in Tuscola and U.S. 136 near Danville were among the projects scheduled in the Illinois Department of Transportation’s new road plan.