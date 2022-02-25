Today is Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, influenza was at epidemic levels in Illinois, the state department of health announced. Thousands of cases were prevalent, the majority in southern Illinois. There were more than 200 cases in Champaign-Urbana.
In 1972, construction was to begin May 1 on a $7 million housing complex (about $47.7 million in today’s dollars) containing luxury mobile homes, townhouses, apartments and a commercial shopping center at the junction of Interstate 74 and Brownfield Road in Urbana.
In 2007, Illinois took over Penn State’s arena — from the final score (68-50) to the throng of Orange Krush behind one basket — and reached its stated goal of 21 wins. With Indiana’s loss, the Illini moved into third place in the Big Ten.