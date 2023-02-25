Today is Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, Champaign police did not plan to further investigate the death of a man shot the previous week. The man told police he was injured when a revolver fired in his hands during a scuffle with family members. He was said to have been drinking heavily and did not remember details.
In 1973, the Urbana Board of Education filed suit challenging Illinois High School Association rules that prohibit girls from participating against boys in interscholastic sports. The class-action suit, filed on behalf of all female students, charged that the rules unconstitutionally discriminate against women solely because of their sex.
In 2008, Danville Mayor Scott Eisenhauer’s proposal to cut nine firefighters and close one fire station could cost more money than it saves, according to Cornfield and Feldman, a Chicago-based law firm that represents the Danville Firefighters Association. Eisenhauer said the opinion represents a “scare tactic.”