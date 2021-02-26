Today is Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, opponents of a new lighting system for the Champaign business district said they had sufficient petition signatures to stop it. But others said the current system, installed piecemeal by the merchants, had caused all kinds of problems for those who had the jobs of keeping it going.
In 1971, Chief Illiniwek John Bitzer of Champaign presented the Eagle Scout award to five scouts of Boy Scout Troop 7 in Champaign. Bitzer, himself an Eagle Scout, did not appear in the Chief’s regalia.
In 2006, Togo’s Eatery at 515 S. Neil St., C, which shared space with Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin Robbins, had become Dunkin’ Deli. But the menu of salads, soups and sandwiches remained almost the same, according to manager Hema Modi. Dunkin’ Donuts, Baskin Robbins and Togo’s all shared the same parent company, Dunkin’ Brands Inc., a division of Allied Domencq PLC of Bristol, England.