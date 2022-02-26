Today is Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, B.W. Prather, a well-known farmer in the Ludlow area, shot and killed himself. The shooting was believed to have been an accident.
In 1972, former Democratic presidential candidate Eugene McCarthy was scheduled to be in Champaign-Urbana on May 6, according to the local Citizens for McCarthy group.
In 2007, crime data for Champaign showed a jump to 12 homicides and attempts in 2006, compared with three in 2005. The total for murders and attempted murders in Champaign was four in 2004, seven each in 2003 and 2002, 14 in 2001 and 11 in 2000.