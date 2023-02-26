Today is Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, Magistrate George James decided not to run for Champaign City Council and instead announced he wanted to be re-appointed to his present position.
In 1973, students started a petition campaign to protest the renaming of Urbana Junior High School to Fisher Junior High School. School board member Peter Yankwich suggested the school be named after Lowell Fisher, a school board member for more than 20 years and president of the board for 12 years.
In 2008, University of Illinois Chancellor Richard Herman was calling on the cities of Champaign and Urbana to put an end to the annual drinking “holiday” known as Unofficial St. Patrick’s Day. In remarks to the UI faculty-student senate, Herman said he would attend Champaign City Council meeting to urge members to take a stronger stance on behalf of student safety.