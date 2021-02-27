Today is Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, chances were bright that the 18-foot-wide pavement from Fithian to Urbana, connecting Urbana with Danville, would be built that summer.
In 1971, Champaign Central defeated Springfield, 64-54. Centennial fell to Springfield Lanphier, 108-89, and Urbana lost to Decatur, 74-51. Central finished the Big 12 with a record of 7-7. Urbana was 1-13.
In 2006, police would have extra patrols and University of Illinois officials would be watching out for any problems during what had become known locally as “Unofficial St. Patrick’s Day.” Champaign police Lt. Holly Nearing said there would be additional officers working that day, specifically assigned to work the campus area and adding staff for the morning and mid-day. They would look for and address problems, including binge drinking and underage drinking, she said. “This event has been around since the late 1990s, but in the past couple of years, there has been an increase in safety problems,” Nearing said.