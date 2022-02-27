Today is Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the great University of Illinois Auditorium was filled to its capacity and dozens were turned away from hearing Miss Jane Addams of Chicago’s Hull House. She said there was a global perception that the United States was holding itself aloof from pitiable problems in Europe.
In 1972, the Champaign Park District’s $1.97 million bond issue referendum (about $13.4 million in today’s dollars) passed by 206 votes, but a recreation levy increase was defeated by 19 votes out of 4,609 votes cast.
In 2007, the Illinois Department of Revenue stripped Carle Foundation Hospital of its property-tax exemption, but the hospital would have a chance to appeal. The Champaign County Board of Review — which originally placed Carle on the tax rolls for the years 2004 and 2005 and had been waiting for the state to uphold that decision — received word of the state’s ruling by mail, board member Stan Jenkins said.