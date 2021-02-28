Today is Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, E.E. Alger and Jesse Cruzon of Paxton and Elmer Ramsey of Fairbury, forming the Alcru Theater Co. with a chain of theaters in four Illinois towns, bought the Colonial Theatre in Urbana. It was to be closed for remodeling and decorating.
In 1971, Minnesota defeated Illinois, 80-64, at Williams Arena. Shooting atrociously, the Illini dropped their fifth consecutive Big Ten game and their seventh in nine outings that semester. The Illini dropped to 4-6 in league play.
In 2006, Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup would like the Legislature to create a coroners trauma fund to help cover the costs of death investigations in which a person is harmed outside the county but dies in Champaign County. Champaign County had 196 death investigations involving residents outside the county in 2004. Of those, 56 were caused by some form of trauma. Autopsies were performed on 13 of those 56 cases.