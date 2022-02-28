Today is Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, overcoming a four-point deficit in the last two minutes of play, Illinois defeated Wisconsin 37-25 at the gym annex.
In 1972, 21st Congressional District candidate Lawrence Johnson said his top priorities in Congress would be Chanute Air Force Base and the University of Illinois. Johnson, who then served as Champaign County state's attorney, was the only Democratic candidate in the district.
In 2007, Chesterbrook Academy planned to open a child-development center in the University of Illinois Research Park that summer, its parent company said. The center would be the second Chesterbrook Academy in Champaign and would accommodate up to 200 children, from 6 weeks to 5 years old.