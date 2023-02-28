Today is Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, Mahomet resident J.B. Haubach was said to be among 13 people injured in a train wreck near Calhoun, Ga. Two men were killed when two engines derailed.
In 1973, in an effort to increase enforcement of University of Illinois regulations against smoking, Vice Chancellor of Administrative Affairs Jack Briscoe sent a letter to all deans and directors of academic and administrative units requesting them to call the rules to the attention of all staff members.
In 2008, a recent University of Illinois graduate was diagnosed with bacterial meningitis, the second case in a week connected to campus. He was admitted to Carle Foundation Hospital with meningococcal meningitis and remained in critical but stable condition that morning, UI officials said.