Today is Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, a double-header of basketball was set at Champaign High School. The varsity team was set to play Danville High at 7:30, followed by a game between the second team and the American Legion team. The next week, Champaign was set to play Urbana.
In 1971, the American National Bank at Country Fair Shopping Center planned an open house to show off its expanded facilities. Parking was available for up to 2,000 cars.
In 2006, GOP gubernatorial candidate Judy Baar Topinka told county Republicans that she could beat Gov. Rod Blagojevich. The state treasurer didn’t bother to slam her Republican primary contenders but minced no words about the incumbent. “I’ve never seen anything quite like this administration,” Topinka said. “This man really and truly does not pay attention to the state. Folks up north think he’s down here, and people down here think he’s up north.”