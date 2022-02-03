Today is Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, a man being held in the Champaign County Jail for attempted murder admitted to a deputy sheriff that he also had looted several Illinois Central mail cars out of Champaign over a six-month period.
In 1972, the search for a new police chief in Urbana was going well, said Mayor Charles Zipprodt. The last chief, Charles Pummill, was paid $15,500 annually (about $105,000 in today’s dollars).
In 2007, owners and managers of local bars said they were expecting good crowds of regular customers to watch the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLI. In many cases, bars were offering free food, adding to the family-like atmosphere. Several bar owners said Super Bowl Sunday typically wasn’t a great day for them, but having the Bears and Colts in the game changed the equation.