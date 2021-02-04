Today is Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Secretary Lloyd Lamkins of the Champaign Chamber of Commerce reported that there was still a need for rooms for 300 men to be delegates to the grain dealers convention to be held in Champaign the next week. Those supplying rooms for the delegates would be charged for the service as they saw fit.
In 1971, Sen. Howard Baker of Tennessee will be the featured speaker at the Ford County Republican Lincoln Day dinner Feb. 27 at the Paxton High School gymnasium.
In 2006, the cities of Champaign and Urbana are backing legislation that would allow cities to use eminent domain to purchase a water system without approval from the Illinois Commerce Commission. The legislation, SB 3046, was introduced late last month by state Sen. Rick Winkel, R-Urbana. The main sponsor of the bill is now state Sen. George Shadid, D-Peoria, with Winkel one of three co-sponsors.