Today is Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, members of the local Moose order, meeting at the Inman Hotel, agreed to build a $100,000 clubhouse ($1.65 million in today’s dollars) at First and Clark streets in Champaign.
In 1972, the failure of the Illinois Board of Higher Education to provide funding for continuing salary increases for University of Illinois employees the next year was called “an appalling omission” by University of Illinois Provost Lyle Lanier.
In 2007, state board of election reports showed the most expensive legislative race the previous year in Illinois was the $2.27 million 52nd Illinois Senate District contest between Democrat Mike Frerichs and Republican Judy Myers, which Frerichs won.