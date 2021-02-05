Today is Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Warren G. Franklin of Urbana won a decree of divorce from his “war bride,” Helen, whom he married while in the U.S. Navy during the war. He charged her with desertion.
In 1971, the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District board approved a $578,000 budget ($3.8 million in today’s dollars) for the 1971 fiscal year. The system was not yet in operation.
In 2006, on the anniversary of his first day as University of Illinois president, B. Joseph White was keeping his pledge to listen to students. On a jog from the President’s House to his office in Henry Administration Building on the Quad the previous week, he stopped to talk with two journalism students interviewing passers-by. He chatted for several minutes, then offered advice about speaking their minds in the classroom.