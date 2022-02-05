Today is Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, professional safe crackers worked in a series of daring thefts at the White Line Laundry, Central School and a private residence in Champaign.
In 1972, the University of Illinois would raise its quota for beginning freshmen the next year by 600, up to 5,800 students, said Robert Cocoran, the UI’s associate director of admissions and records.
In 2007, the parent of a young girl at Thomas Paine Elementary School who was believed to have been molested by second-grade teacher Jon White a year previous said she was “furious” with Urbana school district administrators and felt they were working to protect each other more than students.