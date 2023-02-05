Today is Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, an unknown robber burglarized the vault at the Champaign interurban station, either working from the inside or gaining entrance through a side window. About $400 was stolen.
In 1973, fall semester grades for University of Illinois graduate students have been mailed, the director of admissions and records said. Jane Loeb said rumors that the UI’s budget had been severely cut, making it financially impossible to send grades out, were unfounded.
In 2008, cleanup of the 5,300 gallons of gasoline that spilled from the Casey’s tanker truck that David Hudson was driving on Dec. 26 has been substantially completed. But the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is continuing to work with Casey’s to make sure everything is back to pre-accident conditions near Interstate 72 in Champaign.