Today is Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, University of Illinois football coach Bob Zuppke told the Urbana Association of Commerce that Champaign and Urbana should raise at least $100,000 ($1.4 million in today’s dollars) toward construction of a $2 million stadium ($27.4 million today) that would be dedicated to soldiers in the late war.
In 1971, Glenn l. Miller, grand exalted ruler of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, said in Champaign that the group planned to increase its work but was under attack by communist-controlled groups. He said the group had been challenged in court in Washington state by “a woman, a Black, a Brown, an atheist and one who does not believe in the pledge of allegiance.”
In 2006, when Christie’s auction specialist Cathy Elkies learned she would be organizing the auction for items from Bobby Short’s New York apartment, she knew it would be a special sale. “Walking in his 57th Street apartment was one of those moments where you just go, ‘Wow!’ Elkies said. “He had very much his own style, and everything fit like they were meant to live together.” Elkies, a veteran of other celebrity auctions, gushed about Mr. Short’s astute eye and aesthetic sensibility in furnishings. A Danville native, Mr. Short was a cabaret singer whose career was rooted at the Cafe Carlyle in New York. He died March 21, 2005, of leukemia.