Today is Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the University of Chicago five defeated Illinois 22-16 in Chicago. There was considerable interest in the game because it was the first for Illinois since the university disqualified several all-around athletes for playing in semiprofessional games.
In 1972, the Fighting Illini, stunned by the pregame dismissal of 6-foot-6 sophomore Bill Morris, used a balanced offense and a sticky defense to defeat Northwestern 68-59 at the Assembly Hall. The triumph snapped a six-game Big Ten losing streak at home for Illinois.
In 2007, Illinois American Water planned to start construction later that year on a $51 million water-treatment plant about a mile north of Bondville. Construction at the 40-acre site in Scott Township was to begin in summer and be substantially complete by the end of 2008, said Barry Suits, network operations manager for the utility’s Champaign County District.