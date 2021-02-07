Today is Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Messrs. Flynn and Mitchell of the California Moving Picture Company filmed several scenes to be shown in the local photoplay the next week at the Colonial Theatre in Urbana.
In 1971, Nick Witherspoon scored 27 points to lead Illinois to a 93-78 win over Illinoisan Jim Brewer and the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
In 2006, Provena Health said its hospitals in Urbana, Danville and four other cities would be saddled with a total of $45 million in penalties ($59.1 million in today’s dollars) if the state began imposing new charity-care requirements. And that’s money the six-hospital system could ill afford, said Lindsey Artola, Provena’s assistant director of community and ministry advocacy. “That wipes out any operating margin we have,” she added. Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan proposed the new requirements the previous month to force hospitals to provide more free and discounted care to the needy.