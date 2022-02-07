Today is Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Mayor S.C. Tucker and other members of the Champaign City Council went to Decatur to confer with commissioners from that city on the question of granting a franchise to the Champaign-Urbana street railway company.
In 1972, the second series of hearings on a countywide zoning ordinance got off to a cold start. Only one person was waiting when the county zoning commissioners' rented bus pulled up in front of the Mahomet American Legion Hall at 8:30 a.m.
In 2007, Democrats selected a recent candidate for county office to fill a seat on the Champaign County Board. Michael "Rocket" Richards, 27, of Champaign ran against incumbent Republican Mark Shelden in November for Champaign County clerk. Shelden won 60 percent of the vote in that election.