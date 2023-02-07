Today is Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, an Urbana alderman’s request to increase the police force by three officers was referred to committee. The addition would bring the force to eight patrol officers plus two desk sergeants.
In 1973, Rep. Aaron Jaffe, D-Skokie, has reintroduced a bill to lower the drinking age for beer and wine to 18 that passed the Illinois House but died in the Senate last year. Jaffe said it is hypocritical to deny beer and wine to young persons who, at the same age, can vote, make contracts, serve in the military and perform other adult tasks.
In 2008, school was canceled in Villa Grove again because of the messy trifecta of rising floodwaters from the Embarras River, melting snow and heavy rain. Villa Grove residents and emergency officials are familiar with navigating these water problems, but even so, Fire Chief Ross Elston says they’ve never really seen this combination of heavy snow and heavy rain.