Today is Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, a petition for the paving of Sixth Street in Champaign from Armory to Park was presented to the Champaign City Council. The petition was signed by 39 property owners.
In 1971, the cast and crew of the 1971 Ice Capades show was expected to arrive in C-U by plane. In previous years, the company had traveled by train. There were to be five night and four matinee performances at the University of Illinois Assembly Hall.
In 2006, smoking was to be banned almost everywhere in Illinois under legislation approved by a House committee. "No one should have to choose between a job and good health," said state Rep. Annazette Collins, D-Chicago. HB 4338 would prohibit smoking inside and within 15 feet of all public places and workplaces throughout the state, including bowling alleys, bars and restaurants. The only exceptions would be retail tobacco stores, hotel and motel smoking rooms and private residences.