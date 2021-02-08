Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Snow showers. High 19F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 9F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.