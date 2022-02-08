Today is Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the newly formed Urbana Golf and Country Club received its charter from the state. The managers of the corporation were invested in an 18-member board.
In 1972, Champaign police reported that the enema bandit struck in an apartment on South Third Street, administering an enema to a female victim whose hands and feet were tied. Police said it was too early to tell for certain if the attacker was the same one who first terrorized the University of Illinois campus area in 1965.
In 2007, several former students who performed as Chief Illiniwek had asked the University of Illinois to transfer the Chief trademark to an organization run by the former Chiefs. They said they planned to offer specific recommendations to the university that would allow Chief Illiniwek to continue but would lift NCAA sanctions on UI athletics.