Today is Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, labor conditions were acute in the twin cities as the winter closes. Many men were on the streets looking for any kind of work, while real-estate men and contractors predicted a slack spring due to the rising costs of material and labor.
In 1973, the Champaign City Council passed the controversial cable television ordinance that was still bottled up in the Urbana City Council.
In 2008, a state award given posthumously to fallen Douglas County Chief Deputy Tommy “T.K.” Martin gave his family, fellow officers and friends another chance to remember his bravery. Mr. Martin was posthumously named 2007 Deputy of the Year by the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association.