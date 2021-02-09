Today is Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, fire threatened St. John’s German Catholic Church on South Locust Street in Champaign. Indications were that the fire started from an overheated furnace.
In 1971, final 1970 Census results showed that the 11-county East Central Illinois area experienced a 10.1 percent growth in the previous decade. There were 56,532 people living in Champaign, a sum city officials contended was too low. Urbana Mayor Charles Zipprodt said its population figure — 32,800 — was also too low.
In 2006, Scott Anderson was to step down as president of the Champaign school board the next month and would not run again when his term expired the next year. Anderson was expected to announce the decision at an upcoming board meeting. “I’ve been president for five years, and knowing that five seats will be open in the 2007 spring election, it really doesn’t seem healthy for me to continue,” Anderson said. “This will give someone a complete year of experience as president before the 2007 election.”