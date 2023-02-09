Today is Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, Sheriff John Gray was having no luck getting the American Legion to find housing for a shell-shocked world war veteran who had been in the county jail for two months for vagrancy. Gray was hoping the Legion would arrange for the man to be transferred to a hospital.
In 1973, the Champaign City Council paved the way for draining one of the city's biggest headaches: Lake Neil, a stretch of South Neil Street that faced severe flooding during rainstorms. The city council approved the sale of $700,000 in bonds to pay for the project.
In 2008, The News-Gazette would have to cut costs — and probably jobs — as a result of the Chicago Tribune’s decision to print all of its editions in Chicago, News-Gazette Publisher John Foreman said. For about 25 years, The News-Gazette has printed the Tribune’s Midwest edition for distribution south of Chicago. But in an effort to cut costs, the Tribune has decided to do that printing in house, rather than in Champaign and Madison, Wis.