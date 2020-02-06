Today is Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, assistant chief Alsip of the Champaign Fire Department has proposed an amendment to the building ordinance that all dwellings in the city shall have roofs of noncombustible material such as asbestos or composition shingles in order to cut down on fire loss. Nearly half of the fires occurring in the city this year are because of sparks on shingle roofs, he said.
In 1970, Illinois Gov. Richard Ogilvie today asked President Nixon to launch a major scientific effort similar to the Manhattan Project to improve the environment in the Midwest. Ogilvie said that scientific and technological processes equal to those that have been polluting the environment must be marshalled in a cleanup campaign.
In 2005, ThyssenKrupp Gerlach Co.’s Presta Division will add another 14,000 square feet to its holdings in spring with work scheduled to be completed by mid-June. The expansion is one of many made in Danville among the company’s divisions over more than 10 years. “We still feel we have not reached capacity,” said Adolf Pfeiffer, president of the Presta Division of ThyssenKrupp Gerlach Co.