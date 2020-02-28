Today is Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, plans for acquiring a hospital under the terms of the will of the late Margaret B. Morris took shape with the acceptance of the offer of the S.H. Busey property on West University Avenue between Orchard Street and Coler Avenue for $10,000. The large brick dwelling that stood on the north end of the long lawn was a mansion in its day. The plan was to remove the build and make room for the hospital for which Mrs. Morris left $40,000. The hospital, if erected, was to be called the “Margaret B. Carle Hospital.”
In 1970, the University of Illinois issued a “wide open” invitation for private enterprise to participate in the commercial development of Willard Airport, the second busiest airport in the state. That could mean a new terminal building, a motel and restaurant and a “fixed base operator” to service aircraft.
In 2005, Rantoul Township High School officials said mixing boys and girls in physical-education classes was causing the girls’ participation level to drop. As a result, the district was going to work with its lawyer to review the federal law that requires coed classes and see if a waiver was possible.