Today is Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Champaign High School defeated Urbana High, 19-13, in a game played at Urbana. A large crowd attended. All seats were filled as well as standing room in the balcony. Standing room was also in demand at the east and west ends.
In 1970, University of Illinois Urbana campus Chancellor Jack Peltason said that an affirmative-action plan for the campus soon would be sent to UI trustees. He said it would “strengthen our hiring of minority group members on construction jobs.”
In 2005, Army Pfc. Curtis Shoot was to return to Mahomet, on the mend from wounds he received in Iraq when a roadside bomb blew up his truck. Shoot, a 2003 graduate of Mahomet-Seymour High School, was driving a truck full of ballots for the Iraqi election at 2 a.m. Jan. 30 in Ramadi, a city near Baghdad. “We figured 2 a.m. was a pretty safe time,” the 19-year-old recalled. Before the night was over, he was bleeding heavily from a severed artery in his forearm, his truck was on fire, and his medic was dead.