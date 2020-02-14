Today is Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, R.K. Eden, director of the census for this district, said he would finish his work by March 1, unless illness further interfered with his program. Twenty-four Census enumerators had not yet reported, having been overtaken by the flu. Had not influenza interfered, Eden said he would have completed his work by Feb. 15.
In 1970, Illinois Attorney General William Scott spoke to the Champaign County Development Committee and was cheered when he identified the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as one of the largest polluters in the nation.
In 2005, construction was set to start in April on a new Walgreens and strip mall at the northeast corner of University and Cunningham avenues in Urbana. Mayor Tod Satterthwaite said the store would have 15,000 square feet with a drive-up pharmacy window and would be open 24 hours a day. The drugstore was to be the centerpiece of a $7 million development called Five Points Commercial Center that would also include 40,000 additional square feet that could be used for other retail businesses.