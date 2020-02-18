Today is Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Miss Katherine Kennard of Champaign, 35, was killed today when she was struck by a car as she attempted to cross Michigan Avenue in downtown Chicago. Miss Kennard was a delegate to the national suffrage convention in Chicago. She was a member of one of Champaign’s oldest and most prominent families and was a graduate of the University of Illinois where she also was a former instructor.
In 1970, Champaign citizens will have two weeks to air their views on the sales of liquor in restaurants and private clubs on Sundays. The city council is considering an ordinance identical to one approved in Urbana Monday night.
In 2005, The Georgian, a 27-unit apartment building built in 1925, has sat in the middle of campus for 55 years, not really on anybody’s radar. Last Tuesday, the Champaign City Council designated the Georgian as a historic landmark, so honored for its distinctive and well-preserved Georgian Revival architectural style. But now The Georgian is being sought by the University of Illinois to demolish to make room for a parking deck in the vicinity of Sixth and Chalmers streets, according to UI officials.