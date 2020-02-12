Today is Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, an all-university convocation was held today at the auditorium, commemorating the birthday anniversary of Abraham Lincoln. Professor Luther Robinson of Monmouth College spoke on, “Lincoln, the Representative American.”
In 1970, the top two staff members of the Illinois Constitutional Convention in Springfield are each making $2,000 a month. They are Joseph Pisciotte of Urbana and John Brooks of Raleigh, N.C. Pisciotte and Brooks are the chief executive aides to convention President Samuel Witwer of Kenilworth.
In 2005, a settlement agreement has been reached in a drainage dispute involving the proposed Walmart Supercenter in northeast Urbana, clearing the way for construction of the store. Under the settlement agreement, Walmart will construct a 7-acre detention basin east of the store site, to be located at the southeast corner of Illinois 130 and U.S. 150.