Today is Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Coach Harry Gill’s knights of the cinder pathways started the indoor season with a bang when they snowed the visiting Notre Dame delegation under by 161/2 to 252/3 on the mammoth track in the New Armory. The Catholics never looked like competitors all through the meet as the well-balanced Illini kept the points rolling up continually. In only one event were Coach Rockne’s men able to pull down a first place and the majority of points.
In 1970 and 2005, there was no leap day