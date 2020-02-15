Today is Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Iona Akers and Louise Downs, the two young women arrested in downtown Champaign on a charge of being street walkers, were released on the condition that they leave town at once. They boarded an Illinois Traction car, announcing their intention of going to Villa Grove.
In 1970, Purdue’s buzz-saw offense delighted a home crowd of 14,123 by destroying a carefully devised Illini slowdown game, throttling the visitors 83-49. Rick Mount accounted for 28 points and established a Big Ten three-year record for points. It was the fourth straight loss for Illinois.
In 2005, state Sen. Rick Winkel, R-Urbana, had quietly given $500 to every school district and library district he represented, fulfilling a pledge he made a year and a half previous to donate money he got from former Gov. George Ryan’s campaign fund to charity. Citizens for Ryan was convicted as a criminal enterprise under the federal racketeering law in March 2003. Winkel, who won several hotly contested elections for the Illinois House in the previous decade, had accepted nearly twice as much money from Citizens for Ryan as any other state lawmaker — $24,500.