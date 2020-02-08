Today is Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Jack Andrus, Roy Wright and Glen Pitcher were engaged in a friendly game with spotted cards at the Red Line taxi garage in Champaign at 2:40 a.m. Sunday when Night Police Captain Richards and Officers Garms and Dobyns descended on the game and took the three into custody on a charge of gambling.
In 1970, Illinois lost its third game in a row, falling 82-73 at Minnesota. A hungry crowd of 12,519, the largest in Williams Arena since February 1966, cheered the seventh consecutive home victory by Bill Fitch’s Gophers. The loss left Illinois 5-2 going into a game at Purdue where the Boilermakers had won 28 straight.
In 2005, a local group that wanted the cities of Champaign and Urbana to prohibit smoking in all public places and workplaces said two new studies show there’s local support for smoking bans. Scott Hays, president of the C-U Smoke-free Alliance, said one of the studies — a scientific, random-sample public-opinion survey of 400 registered voters in Champaign-Urbana — showed 92 percent thought secondhand smoke was a serious health risk.