Today is Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the Champaign health department had 125 cases of flu under quarantine. In Urbana, 76 homes were quarantined.
In 1970, plans for a 40,000-square-foot combination Eisner Food Store and Osco Drugs were unveiled in Urbana. The store would be at the northeast corner of Philo Road and Colorado Avenue extended. Groundbreaking was set for that spring with construction expected to be completed later in the year. It would be the second Eisner-Osco combination store to open in Champaign-Urbana. Construction of the first, at Green and Neil streets in Champaign, was to begin later that month.
In 2005, Naomi Jakobsson, whose grandmotherly image gave the impression that her campaign for re-election in the 103rd Illinois House District was all about the little things, like coffees and ice cream socials and working to get more money for local schools and health care, outspent her Republican opponent, Deborah Frank Feinen of Champaign, by a nearly 3-to-1 margin, $212,529 to $79,963.