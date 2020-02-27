Today is Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, as a result of a meeting the night before, Champaign County was to be asked to do what should have been done 50 years previous — erect a monument on the courthouse lawn to honor its sons who died in the Civil War. The plan was to ask the county board to erect a monument of granite or marble, engraved with the names of those who died in the war.
In 1970, U.S. Rep. William Springer said the United States could eliminate the military draft and start an all-volunteer army “if we are willing to pay for it.” He said pay for first-term servicemen was only about 60 percent of comparable civilian pay.
In 2005, a year previous, Rossville residents watched in horror as one-quarter of their downtown buildings went up in flames. Now a vacant lot, the block used to hold antique and specialty shops as well as a restaurant, barbershop and apartments. The blaze that began in nearly the center of the one-, two- and three-story buildings, most of which were more than 100 years old, spread north and south along the west side of South Chicago Street in this northern Vermilion County village of 1,300 people.