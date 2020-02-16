Today is Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the problem of inadequate class space at the University of Illinois has been lessened with the withdrawal of nearly 1,000 students. Professor James M. White, university supervising architect, said that since the problem was handled last semester, there will be no difficulty this term with many more students withdrawn from school than new students who enrolled. The difficulty with too large classes, he says, is due to the inadequate number of instructors, caused by the university’s financial status.
In 1970, property tax rates will be 7.5 percent higher in Urbana this year and 2 percent less in Champaign. In Urbana, the total rate will be $5.64 per $100 of assessed valuation. In Champaign it will be $4.92 per $100 of assessed valuation.
In 2005, in his budget address, Gov. Rod Blagojevich is proposing a $52 billion spending plan that spares higher education from major cuts and would provide $140 million in new cash for schools, money to hire some laid-off state park employees and $1.2 billion for new road and building projects around the state. But those goodies will come at a high price for state lawmakers, who will be asked for permission to cut pension benefits, skim cash from hundreds of special state funds, increase certain business taxes and hike the state’s cigarette tax from 98 cents per pack to $1.73 per pack.