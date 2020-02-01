Today is Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the body of Lawrence Barnaby, the prisoner who was shot and killed by turnkey J.W. McKinney during a jailbreak attempt at the Champaign County Jail, will be buried in Potter’s Field at Mount Hope Cemetery. Ralph Barnaby, a brother of the deceased, arrived Saturday and, upon learning what the expense of transportation would be, decided to leave the corpse and let the county handle the arrangements.
In 1970, Austin Carr shattered the Illini defense for 36 points, and a fired-up Notre Dame held off Illinois, 86-83, in a rough and tumble clash before 15,864 at the Chicago Stadium. The loss ended Illinois’ five-game winning streak.
In 2005, of all the miseries that have come with having cancer, Dr. Peter Dumich never thought one of them would be the letter he just got from Christie Clinic informing him that he is fired. Dumich said he was notified by mail that his medical leave was being terminated, and along with it his employment at Christie. “I feel like I’m down on the mat, and I’m being hit again,” he said. Clinic officials couldn’t be reached for comment but said in a written statement that Dumich’s employment status with Christie is confidential.