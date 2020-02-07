Today is Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Urbana Police Chief Charles Vandervort is critically ill of pneumonia and it is feared that hecannot recover. He contracted it more than a week ago.
In 1970, when the Ice Capades opens it five-night, three matinee engagement Tuesday night at the Assembly Hall it will be on a new ice rink, radically different than any other in the world, but at a cost reported at $90,000. It is made of aluminum and eliminates the need for pipes and sand and sawdust.
In 2015, leaning back in his chair in the corner of a dance studio sits a man with a gray video camera. He tapes some of Christine Rich’s ballet and tap dance students, panning the entire room with each movement. The man behind the camera was Ben Vereen, the on Tony and Emmy award-winning Broadway actor. Vereen, who exhibited his boundless energy with the students, was visiting Rich, who operates her own dance studio in Savoy, which teaches ballet, jazz, tap, hip-hop and Irish dancing.